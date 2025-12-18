Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Next Trading Down 2.2%

NXGPY stock opened at $90.94 on Monday. Next has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55.

Next Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

