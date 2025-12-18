Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Upgraded at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) to a moderate sell rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VG. UBS Group raised Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Venture Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VG

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $5.94 on Monday. Venture Global has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Venture Global had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 21.99%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $6,890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 776,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $6,256,961.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $22,904,729. Company insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.