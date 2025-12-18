Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $47.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities raised Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, November 21st.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Copart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Copart by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,315,000 after buying an additional 187,848 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Copart by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 497,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 246,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,867,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

