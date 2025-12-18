Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $1,600.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,441.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,384.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,525.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,406.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,297.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 426.96% and a net margin of 21.20%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,789.76. This represents a 26.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 236 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.58, for a total value of $334,784.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,554.22. The trade was a 59.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

