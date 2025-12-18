Ingram Micro’s (INGM) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingram Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

INGM stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.36. Ingram Micro has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Ingram Micro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Ingram Micro’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Institutional Trading of Ingram Micro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 125.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ingram Micro by 2,844.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 855.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

