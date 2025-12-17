Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $5.80. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

