Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Up 26.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) were up 26.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 163,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 31,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

QST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised shares of Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Questor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$13.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

