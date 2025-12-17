Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.24. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $5.9640, with a volume of 932,472 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASM. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.50 price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $971.01 million, a PE ratio of 308.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

