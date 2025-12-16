TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Anthony Asher Buys 1,439 Shares

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Asher purchased 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $19,987.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,293.46. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,841. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.72. TFS Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.13%.

TFSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

