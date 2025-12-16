Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alcoa (AA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alcoa (NYSE: AA):

12/15/2025 – Alcoa had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Alcoa had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Alcoa had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Alcoa had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2025 – Alcoa had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Alcoa had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/30/2025 – Alcoa was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

10/24/2025 – Alcoa was given a new $43.50 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/23/2025 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

