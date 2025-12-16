Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. 750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.