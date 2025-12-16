Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 57,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 237,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$118.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a current ratio of 23.85.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

