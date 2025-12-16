Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $744.71 and last traded at $744.71. 139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $722.00.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

