Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.8458 and last traded at $0.8830. 8,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 19,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ucommune International in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ucommune International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

