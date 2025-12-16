Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.4130. 50,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 68,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLPR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clipper Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 269,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 28.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

