Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 81.1% – Should You Sell?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 81.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 8,595,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,304% from the average session volume of 195,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCL. Desjardins lowered their price target on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.32.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$212.47 million for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

