Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 81.1% – Should You Sell?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 81.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 8,595,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,304% from the average session volume of 195,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on GCL. Desjardins lowered their price target on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Colabor Group
Colabor Group Price Performance
Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$212.47 million for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Colabor Group Company Profile
Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Colabor Group
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- ServiceNow’s $7 Billion Gamble: Panic or Opportunity?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Dell and HP Are Raising Prices—And Investors Should Take Note
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why DLocal Is the Top Emerging Market Fintech Stock to Watch for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.