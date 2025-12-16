Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.61 and last traded at GBX 11. Approximately 19,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 107,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50.

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £39.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

Featured Stories

