OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

OPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $249.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.03%.The business had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen L. Silvestro sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 188,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,175. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 509,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in OptimizeRx by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

