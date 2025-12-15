Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vinci Compass Investments in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Vinci Compass Investments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Up 0.8%

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $830.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. Vinci Compass Investments has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Vinci Compass Investments’s payout ratio is 127.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Compass Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Compass Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.