Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.6628. Pax Global Tech shares last traded at $0.6901, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.
Pax Global Tech Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Pax Global Tech Company Profile
PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.
