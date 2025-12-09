FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.620-2.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FE opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,344,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,946,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,179,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5,885.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,251,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,053,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 62,071 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

