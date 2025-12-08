Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.91, with a volume of 107627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.
Amerigo Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$629.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of C$73.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2850394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates with the production of molybdenum concentrates as a by-product. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.
