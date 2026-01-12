Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 14312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

