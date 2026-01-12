Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.34, with a volume of 258493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$868.51 million, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of C$73.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2850394 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 66.01%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates with the production of molybdenum concentrates as a by-product. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.

