Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $267.00 and last traded at $280.64, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.00.

Moog Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.92.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

About Moog

Moog Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of precision motion control systems and components. The company specializes in flight control systems, servo valves, actuators, electric and composite products, and advanced software for a range of high-performance applications. Its engineering expertise spans both hydraulic and electric technologies, enabling it to deliver tailored solutions for mission-critical environments.

The company’s primary markets include aerospace and defense, industrial automation, energy, and medical technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.