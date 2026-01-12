iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.26 and last traded at $99.2660, with a volume of 1423823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

