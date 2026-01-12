Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$149.30 and last traded at C$148.77, with a volume of 4367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$146.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SII shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Sprott and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprott from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from C$100.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.75.

Sprott Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.22.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 28.20%.The company had revenue of C$90.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

Further Reading

