Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$15.70, with a volume of 314231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.80.
EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Friday, September 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.94.
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$198.88 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.6341991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas. It also has three exploration projects in northern Chile: Aida project, Paloma project and the Cerro Marquez project.
