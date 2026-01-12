iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $57.4760, with a volume of 2993956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

