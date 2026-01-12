Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 216010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 7.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$973.91 million, a PE ratio of -241.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.64. The company has a current ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.