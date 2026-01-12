Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $266.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $271.00 to $266.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.40.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $5.06 on Monday, hitting $221.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,227. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Equifax has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $281.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.78.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,634.16. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $6,461,324.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,032,047.40. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $12,580,837 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in Equifax by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 12,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Equifax by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 3,473.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 98,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

