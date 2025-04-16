Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

DTCR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 81,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,893. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $213.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

