Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.4850.

ENGGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enagas to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Enagas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89.

Enagás is Spain’s primary natural gas transmission company, specializing in the development, operation and maintenance of high-pressure gas pipeline networks and regasification terminals. The company manages over 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines across the country and operates six strategic regasification plants, enabling the efficient receipt and redistribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Enagás also provides technical management and system operator services, ensuring the stability and security of the national gas grid under a regulated framework.

Founded in 1972 to coordinate Spain’s burgeoning gas infrastructure, Enagás was partially privatized and listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange in 2002, becoming a constituent of the IBEX 35 index.

