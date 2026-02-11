Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,523,355 shares, a growth of 357.7% from the January 15th total of 988,383 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DTCR opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1352 per share. This represents a yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 1,295.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.