Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,523,355 shares, a growth of 357.7% from the January 15th total of 988,383 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DTCR opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1352 per share. This represents a yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.
