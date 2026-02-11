PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Update

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,023 shares, a growth of 378.9% from the January 15th total of 2,093 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

PointsBet Price Performance

Shares of PointsBet stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. PointsBet has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited is an online bookmaker specializing in sports and racing wagering, offering both traditional fixed-odds betting and its proprietary PointsBetting model. The company operates through a digital platform and mobile applications, providing customers with access to a broad range of sporting events, including major international leagues, horse racing, and niche competitions. PointsBet also features an online casino segment in select markets, expanding its product suite beyond sports betting.

Founded in Brisbane, Australia, in 2015, PointsBet rapidly expanded its operations domestically before entering the United States market in 2019.

