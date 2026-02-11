GlobalData (LON:DATA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.40 and last traded at GBX 93.18, with a volume of 3555668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80.

DATA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of GlobalData in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 price objective on shares of GlobalData in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalData currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 195.

The stock has a market capitalization of £654.95 million, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.23.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development. This model governs everything we do, from how we develop and manage our products, to our approach to sales and customer success, and supporting business operations.

