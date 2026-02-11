Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $298.99 and last traded at $297.93, with a volume of 2272523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.68.

Ciena News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $213.00 price target on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $175.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.67.

Ciena Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Ciena’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $5,300,631.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,765 shares in the company, valued at $22,747,625.85. The trade was a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,921,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,746.52. The trade was a 47.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,242 shares of company stock worth $36,341,766. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

