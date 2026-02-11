ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 533 shares, an increase of 363.5% from the January 15th total of 115 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,234 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,234 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFFC opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFFC. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000.

About ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF

The RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected on the basis of multiple factors such as value, quality, and momentum. RFFC was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

