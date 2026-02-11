Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 and last traded at GBX 0.75. 194,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,995,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.76.

Anglesey Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £193,928.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.52.

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The mining company reported GBX (0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

