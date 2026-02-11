Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 and last traded at GBX 2.15. 5,528,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,553,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.65.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

