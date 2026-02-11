BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,508 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

