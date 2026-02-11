Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) versus Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Head-To-Head Review

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strata Skin Sciences and Healthcare Triangle”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Strata Skin Sciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strata Skin Sciences $33.56 million 0.22 -$10.09 million ($2.67) -0.46 Healthcare Triangle $11.70 million 4.15 -$5.97 million ($101.00) -0.08

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Triangle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Strata Skin Sciences. Strata Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Strata Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Strata Skin Sciences and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strata Skin Sciences 1 0 1 0 2.00 Healthcare Triangle 1 0 0 0 1.00

Strata Skin Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.87%. Given Strata Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Strata Skin Sciences is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Profitability

This table compares Strata Skin Sciences and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strata Skin Sciences -35.64% -476.73% -33.49% Healthcare Triangle -48.85% N/A -59.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Strata Skin Sciences beats Healthcare Triangle on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strata Skin Sciences

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company’s software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. is a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Strata Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strata Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.