BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.25 and a one year high of $117.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average is $113.28.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

