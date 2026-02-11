40,289 Shares in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR Purchased by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. eToro Group accounts for 1.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETOR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,499,000. Conway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000.

Shares of eToro Group stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. eToro Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $79.96.

eToro Group ( NASDAQ:ETOR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETOR. Citigroup decreased their target price on eToro Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eToro Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of eToro Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of eToro Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of eToro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eToro Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETOR) is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro's platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

