Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Expands By 370.3%

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 349,466 shares, an increase of 370.3% from the January 15th total of 74,311 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 870,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,026,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $133,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FGD opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover. The Index universe is defined as all component companies of the 24 developed-market country indexes in the Dow Jones Global Indexes family.

