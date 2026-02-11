NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Short Interest Update

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 823 shares, an increase of 375.7% from the January 15th total of 173 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NeoVolta Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NEOVW opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. NeoVolta has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.81.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta, Inc (NASDAQ: NEOVW) is a cleantech company headquartered in San Diego, California, specializing in integrated power electronics and energy management solutions for residential and light commercial applications. The company designs, manufactures and distributes advanced solar inverters, modular battery storage systems and smart electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. By combining hardware with proprietary cloud-based software, NeoVolta enables customers to optimize renewable energy use, manage peak demand and enhance grid resilience.

At the heart of NeoVolta’s offering is its scalable energy storage platform, which can be paired with new or existing solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays to provide backup power, load-shifting and demand-response functionality.

