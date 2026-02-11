Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $25.42 Million Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. $BSM

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,852 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals accounts for 7.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $25,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company’s business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

