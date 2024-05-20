Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 242,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

