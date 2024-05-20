Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. 53,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,827. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

