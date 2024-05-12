Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:VOR opened at $1.71 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

